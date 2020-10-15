Even after 48 hours of the Rain, the flood-like situation is still seen in many parts of Hyderabad especially the areas adjacent to lakes. There is no way for the water to move from that place. The streets looked like rivers. Four NDRF teams have been deployed in Hyderabad, NDRF teams evacuated more than 2,000 persons in Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts to safer places. Rescue operations still underway. one GHMC assistant told TDG “these are all illegal encroachments built inside the lake area. So that it’s difficult that the water cannot move from this location. we are trying our best and evacuating this area. the people are so angry with us and don’t know the ground situation.” The body of postal employee J Sunder Raj, who had been missing since Tuesday evening due to the heavy rains in Hyderabad, was traced in Nagole lake. Sunder Raj, who worked as a postman at the GSI Bandlaguda post office, was out delivering letters on Tuesday when he went missing.

With this, the death toll in Hyderabad reached 26, while seven more people are still missing. In all over Telangana the death toll reached 50. In many parts of the city, the power cut has been reported. Colonies in Chandrayangutta in the old city of Hyderabad, Chaderghat, and Moosarambagh on the banks of Musi river, Uppal, and Vanasthalipuram on the city outskirts are still under the floodwaters. Tens of vehicles have been washed away in different parts of the city. A car carrying two persons was washed away at Abdullapurmet on the Hyderabad outskirts, while four trucks were washed away in the Nalgonda district.

Several incidents of cars and bikes being washed away in residential areas across Hyderabad were also reportedMinister of state for home Affairs G.Kishan Reddy has visited many palaces in Hyderabad and expressed dissatisfaction over the relief and rescue operations. He assured full help by the Union Government to the state.

The Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao today said the state has incurred losses of more than Rs 5,000 crore due to heavy rains and flash floods. Rao has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking funds of Rs 1,350 crore from the Centre to combat the situation. According to the weather department, the state received 144% excess rainfall than normal in the last two weeks with capital Hyderabad recording 404% excess rainfall than normal. Chief Minister Sri K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed the officials concerned to take up relief measures on a war footing to the people who are facing trouble due to heavy rains and flash floods. He said that in the submerged areas, Rice, pulses, and other essential commodities, food, and three Quilts per house should be distributed from the government side. The CM announced immediate financial assistance of Rs 5 Crore to the GHMC for the relief works under the Hyderabad city limits. He also announced that it was decided to pay Rs 5 Lakh as compensation each to the members of the deceased families. The CM said for those whose houses were completely destroyed, new houses would be built and for those partially damaged financial assistance would be given for the repairs. The CM clarified that those houses which were built on Nalas (Drains) were washed away in floodwaters and the new houses would be built on government land. The CM instructed that water should be drained out of the low-lying areas and cellars of the apartments on a war footing and power supply should be restored. The CM was very particular that power supply should not be given where there is still water in the low-lying areas and in the cellars as it would be dangerous. Even if it means inconvenience for a day or two, the power supply should be restored only after draining the water. The CM urged people to cooperate in this matter.

The CM observed that if the flood situation in Hyderabad examined, it showed that the colonies built within the FTL limits were flooded. People are facing problems due to water entering the Cellars of their apartments. Adequate measures should have taken while constructing the apartment to ensure that water did not stagnate in the cellars. The CM instructed that henceforth while giving permissions to apartments, there should be a regulation that measures should be put in place to prevent water stagnation in the cellars. The CM suggested the use of Metro Water Works and Fire Services help to drain the water out. The CM also instructed the Electricity department officials to make plans to remove the high-tension cables over the houses as they may prove to be dangerous. The CM held a high-level review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan here on the situation arised due to heavy rains and floods in the State. The CM reviewed the relief and rehabilitation measures taken so far. The CM instructed on the measures to be taken in the days to come. Since Hyderabad had the major impact, a special discussion took place on restoring normalcy in GHMC and several decisions were arrived at.

The Government said, Under GHMC limits for the first time after 1916, 31 cms of rain was recorded in one day. As a result of this several places in GHMC were submerged in water. Especially those colonies, which were, constructed within the Tanks FTL limits. Since water reached the cellar areas of the apartments, people faced problems. In Hyderabad, 20,540 houses in 144 colonies at 72 places were trapped with the floodwater. 35,000 families were affected. Along with the GHMC, rains and floods have adversely affected 30 towns. 238 colonies were flooded. Roads were damaged at 150 places. All over the state of Telangana, 101 Tanks were breached. 26 Tank bunds were damaged, It is estimated the loss for the water resource department was Rs 50 Crore. Panchayat roads were damaged at 475 places, roads breached at 269 places and the loss is estimated at Rs 295 Crore. R&B roads were damaged at 113 places. The loss was Rs 184 Crore under R&B limits and Rs 11 Crore under National Highway Authority limits.

