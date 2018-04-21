Since Engineering institutes across the country have failed to fill the vacant seats in their institutions, they have approached the AICTE to reduce intake in the current academic year. It is estimated that if AICTE does grant permission for closure, as many as 1.3 lakh seats in B.Tech and M.Tech course will be reduced. Reportedly, the council is yet to take any decision on the issue.

It is estimated that, if AICTE grants permission for closure, the seats will reduce by another 42,000. Reportedly, 639 other institutions have approached the Council to reduce their intake by 62,000 seats. As per a report by the Indian Express, the Council is yet to take a final decision on the issue but is likely to accept all requests for winding up of colleges.

In 2017, the AICTE had decided to facilitate closure of technical colleges even if applicants were not able to procure No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from the state governments. Not only that, it is also expected to approve about 80% of requests for partial or complete closure of selected engineering programmes, the final figures of which will be available in the first week of May.

As per the report, AICTE is also expected to impose a penalty on colleges that have poor infrastructure and facilities, which includes poor conditions of labs and the absence of a technical ecosystem which is imperative to hone students’ skills as a professional.

Experts believe that the craze for engineering courses among students has decreased due to the general decline in demand for engineers in the IT industry and the growing range of career choices. Venting anger over the issue, a professor at Kanpur’s Harcourt Butler Technical University, reportedly said, “One of the major reason behind this is that AICTE couldn’t provide job opportunities in the ratio in which they increased the number of seats”.

