The mortal remains of 38 Indians who were killed in Mosul, Iraq brought back to India on Monday. Minister of State (MoS) External Affairs VK Singh landed in Amritsar to hand over the remains to their families. VK Singh also addressed a presser and said the DNA samples were matched with the mortal remains and they will be handed over to their relatives. VK Singh was joined by Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu. “A compensation of Rs 5 lakh and a job to a person from the family of persons who died will be given by Punjab Government,” said Sidhu.

Answering the question about the compensation to the families, Singh said it will be declared later. “This is not a game of football, both state and Central governments are sensitive governments, MEA had asked the families for the details of their members who can be given jobs etc, we will review,” said Singh. The Indian government brought back mortal remains of 38 Indian out of 39 as a case is still pending for man’s remains. VK Singh returned today from Mosul, Iraq with the remains, which will be handed over to their families. The minister has confirmed that the families of the deceased have been informed.

This is not a game of football, Both state and central govt are sensitive govts, EAM had asked the families for the details of their members who can be given jobs etc, we will review: VK Singh,MoS MEA on whether kin of the 38 Indians will be given jobs pic.twitter.com/J0ryINOc1P — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2018

Ex-gratia compensation of Rs 5 lakh per family, job for one person per family will be given and current pension of Rs 20,000 to continue: Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on compensation for 27 of 39 Indians killed in Iraq who were from Punjab pic.twitter.com/KIaHKBrzR5 — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2018

Sources said that the delegation which went to Iraq to bring back the remains will first go to Punjab and then visit West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh and Bihar to hand over the mortal remains to their families. The minister will be flying by a C-17 plane, confirmed a report.

