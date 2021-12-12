The personnel, whose remains were positively identified include Gen Bipin Rawat's Staff Officer Lt Col Harjinder Singh, Hav Satpal Rai, Nk Gursewak Singh and Nk Jitendra Kumar. "Mortal remains will move tomorrow by air for last rites with appropriate military honour," said the statement by the Army.

Positive identification of the mortal remains of the remaining four soldiers who lost their lives in a chopper crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday has been done through DNA testing and will be released to the family members on Sunday morning, the Indian Army said.

Wreaths will be laid tomorrow at Base Hospital, Delhi Cantt prior to the departure. “The last rites of Lt Col Harjinder Singh is likely to take place at Brar Square tomorrow afternoon. Details will be intimated in due course,” said the statement.

Thirteen of 14 people on board the Mi-17V5 helicopter, including India’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), his wife Madhulika Rawat were killed after it crashed on December 8.

The mortal remains of General Rawat his wife and his defence assistant Brigadier LS Lidder, whose bodies were positively identified, were cremated with full military honours in the Brar Square crematorium in the national capital on Friday.

The Indian Army had earlier said that Lance Naik Vivek Kumar and Lance Naik B Sai Teja, who also died in the military chopper crash on December 8, have been positively identified. Their mortal remains were released to close family members on Saturday morning.

The mortal remains of Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh were taken to his native place in Rajasthan earlier in the day.

Group Captain Varun Singh is the lone survivor of the crash and is presently admitted at Air Force Command hospital in Bengaluru for further treatment.