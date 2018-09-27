The following verdict was delivered after the Supreme Court heard a clutch of petitions filed against the ruling of Allahabad High Court. Reading out the judgment, Justice Ashok Bhushan and CJI Dipak Misra said that there is no need to refer the matter to the 7-judge bench.

A historic verdict that can impact the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case was delivered today by the Supreme Court. A three-judge bench — Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra and Justices Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer — gave the verdict on whether the Muslims can offer prayers anywhere or they need a masjid to pray. The following verdict was delivered after the Supreme Court heard a clutch of petitions filed against the ruling of Allahabad High Court. In the verdict, the court had said that the 67 acres of the disputed land must be divided into three equal portions.

The hearing in the case began at around 2 pm with Justice Ashok Bhushan reading out the judgment on behalf of himself and CJI Dipak Misra. While reading out the judgment, justice Bhushan said that the observations in Ismail Faruqui on mosques as not important to Muslims is in the context of the acquisition of mosque.

Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case LIVE updates: SC says Ayodhya land dispute case will not be referred to larger bench

He further added that observations made were not related to the facts of the case that is being heard.

Reading out the judgment, Justice Ashok Bhushan and CJI Dipak Misra said that there is no need to refer the matter to the 7-judge bench.

In the 1994 Ismail Faruqui judgment, it was observed that all temples, mosques churches are liable to be acquired under eminent domain of the state. He added that the judgments in Ismail Faruqui will not affect the decisions taken in other suits. Justice added that the questionable observations in Ismail Faruqui are not relevant in this case.

In 1994, Dr Ismail Faruqui had filed a petition that challenged the validity of the Acquisition of Certain Area at Ayodhya Act, 1993, under which the Centre got over 67 acres of land in and around Babri Masjid.

