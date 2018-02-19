Women Congress president Sushmita Dev has once again hit out at Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states in the nation saying that the number of rapes was high in those regions where the BJP government is in power. Highlighting the issue of women security in BJP-ruled states, Congress' Sushmita Dev said that all the BJP-ruled states are seeing the highest rate of rapes.

Taking on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government, Congress’ women wing president Sushmita Dev has hit out at BJP-ruled in the nation saying that the number of rapes were high in those regions where the BJP led government is in power. Highlighting the issue of women security in BJP-ruled states, Congress’ Sushmita Dev said that all the BJP-ruled states are seeing the highest rate of rapes. In Haryana, there were 6 rapes within the span of 10 hours.

Taking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his silence on incidents of rape in BJP ruled states, Sushmita Dev according to a leading daily said that Madhya Pradesh has the highest rate of rapes in the country but the Prime Minister is silent on it. In Rajasthan where rates of rape are also one of the highest, the Prime Minister has never spoken about it. Crime against women have gone up all over India, and I can tell you that the BJP government is not at all serious about the security of women.”

Sushmita Dev’s comments on BJP-ruled states has come after Union Minister Smriti Irani highlighted a rape incident during his recent visit to Meghalaya. Smriti Irani had visited Meghalaya to campaign for his party ahead of the forthcoming assembly elections in the state. During her campaign, the Union Minister had raked the sex scandal which was being run at a guest house by Nathaniel Osbert Rymmai, son of Meghalaya Home H.D.R.Lyngdoh’s.

Sushmita Dev not only hit back at Union Minister Smriti Irani but also highlighted that the ‘biggest sex scandal’ in India’s history was in Gujarat’s Kutch, what is called as ‘Naliya Kand’. “It is the biggest sex racket of trafficking in women and sexually abusing women in Prime Minister Modi’s own state and in Gujarat, he visited that Kutch region but never mentioned a word about it,” Sushmita Dev added.