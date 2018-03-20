Harjit Masih, the lone survivor of Mosul kidnapping that took place in 2014 said External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj recently confirmed the death of 39 Indians what he has been continuously telling the government for last three years. Last year, the man had somehow escaped from the clutches of the IS in June 2014 and told the government that the other 39 Indians have been killed. However, Swaraj did not believe his claims as her own sources felt that the Indian nationals were alive.

Harjit Masih, the lone survivor of Mosul kidnapping that took place in 2014 said External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj recently confirmed the death of 39 Indians what he has been continuously telling the government for last three years. “I told the truth that 39 Indians were killed. The government has misled the 39 families who lost their relatives,” said Harjit Masih, the man who returned from Mosul earlier. Last year, the man had somehow escaped from the clutches of the IS in June 2014 and told the government that the other 39 Indians have been killed. However, Swaraj did not believe his claims as her own sources felt that the Indian nationals were alive.

During her statement in Rajya Sabha, Sushma Swaraj dismissed his claims saying that he was not willing to tell her how he escaped. In 2015, Mosul said, “the IS came and kidnapped us and took us to another place. We were 40 Indians and about 50 Bangladeshis. They assured us that our passports would come and we will be allowed to leave for India.” Following his claims, Swaraj met families of the hostages and told media, “We are not sparing any efforts to find them. We are hopeful that we will be able to find them and bring them back home. I have eight different sources who are saying they are alive.”

The family of Masih had earlier claimed that he was kept under detention after his escape and return from Iraq. Replying to it, Swaraj said that Masih left the protection of the government on his own and was not under any detection. On the contrary, Masih revealed that a fake case was registered against him and he had to spend six months in jail.

In the morning, Sushma Swaraj confirmed the death of 39 missing India who were kidnapped by IS in Mosul in 2014. The minister confirmed that DNA tests conducted on the exhumed bodies confirmed the identity of the dead. Meanwhile, the families of the deceased accused the government of fooling them for almost five years.

