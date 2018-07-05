The Missionaries of Charity was founded by Saint Mother Teresa to provide shelter to an unmarried pregnant woman in the country. An FIR has been registered under Section 370 of IPC. The investigating police officers are currently questioning the nuns to find out if some other children were also sold from the center illegally.

Missionaries of Charity was founded by Saint Mother Teresa to provide shelter to an unmarried pregnant woman in the country

Jharkhand Police arrested a woman and detained two others working at Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity for selling a 14-day-old child illegally. The Missionaries of Charity was founded by Saint Mother Teresa to provide shelter to an unmarried pregnant woman in the country. The matter was highlighted after the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) of Jharkhand approached the area police and filed a complaint in this regard. An FIR has been registered under Section 370 of IPC. The investigating police officers are currently questioning the nuns to find out if some other children were also sold from the center illegally.

The incident was highlighted after a CWC committee went on its regular inspection and noticed that a male child had gone missing from the center that was given birth just a few weeks ago.

The CWC members later questioned the nuns present at Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity over the missing child and were told that the mother had taken away the child. Later, when CWC contacted the mother, they found that the child was not with her.

However, the nuns present then called up a couple from Uttar Pradesh who had allegedly bought the child for Rs 1.2 lakh. Talking to CWC, the couple said that the Charity had given them the child and added that they paid money in terms of hospital fees.

TAs per a report by TOI, one of the detained workers from Mother Teresa’s organisation confessed that the children were being sold to different families. After being interrogated, he later handed over the list of five such cases where the babies were sold for money.

In 2015, Missionaries of Charity had ended the process of adaption as they failed to comply with the latest adaption laws. The following incident reportedly took place at Missionaries of Charity’s Jail Road branch in Jharkhand.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More