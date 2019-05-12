Mothers Day 2019: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and filmmaker Shoojit Sircar have collaborated to produce a heartwarming gift for mothers everywhere in the form of a song titled Maa. Crooned by Amitabh Bachchan and Master Yajat Garg, and the lyrics have been penned by Puneet Sharma whereas the song has been composed by Anuj Garg.

Mothers Day 2019: To celebrate and honour motherhood, Amitabh Bachchan and Shoojit Sircar have joined hands for this amazing song titled Maa. The song has been crooned by Amitabh Bachchan and Master Yajat Garg, and the lyrics have been penned by Puneet Sharma whereas the song has been composed by Anuj Garg. The song Maa is based on the sacrifices and love mother represents.

Talking about the song Maa, Shoojit Sircar said that the song is not just for those who have lost their mothers but for those who are fortunate enough to still be in mom’s shadows. Anuj pitched the musical piece to me as a special birthday surprise for his wife on behalf of his son Yajat Garg who incidentally is the child’s voice in the video.

Furthermore, he said that the lyrics of the song were so moving that I thought only Amitabh Bachchan can give justice to the song. So in the initial days of the video making Shoojit had sent clippings to Amitabh Bachchan of his and mom Teji Bachchan to which he responded that the piece is great and agreed to be a part of it.

Hear the full song here:

The duo Shoojit Sircar and Amitabh Bachchan have worked together in movies such as Piku and Pink which were box office hits. The song Maa in a span of just a day has crossed 400k views and the comments action is brimming with compliments from fans who are in awe with this heartwarming song.

