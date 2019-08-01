Rajya Sabha has given a green signal to the Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill 2019. Now strict penalties will awarded to the people who will violatate traffic rules.

It seems like the Narendra Modi government’s all departments are having a race to pass bills in the shortest time periods. After RTI, Triple Talaq criminalisation, the Motor Vehicle Amendment Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Following several rounds of discussions, Rajya Sabha stamped strict punishments for people violating the traffic rules. The new bill was passed with a voice vote. The result of the division 108 ayes and 13 no’s.

Union Minister for Roads Transport and Highways in India, Nitin Gadkari, tabled the bill with amendments to provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988 which was tabled in the house back in 2017. At that time bill was cleared by the Lok Sabha but had failed to get majority in the upper house.

The Act provides for the grant of licenses and permits related to motor vehicles, standards for motor vehicles, and penalties for violation of these provisions.

Here are top 5 changes/ amendments to the law:

Offences and penalties: As per the new Moter Vehicle Act penalties for violating traffic laws have been increased. For example, the maximum penalty for drunk driving has been increased to Rs 10,000. Earlier, a person has to pay only Rs 2000.

If a vehicle manufacturer fails to comply with motor vehicle standards, the penalty will be a fine of up to Rs 100 crore, or imprisonment of up to one year, or both.

Compensation for road accident victims: Nitin Gadkari announced that the Central government will develop a scheme for cashless treatment of road accident victims during the golden hour. The Bill defines the golden hour as the time period when road accident victims needs emergency services which will prevent death. With this government is trying to control the number of deaths in road accidents.

After the amendments, the minimum compensation for hit and run cases as follows: (i) in case of death, from Rs 25,000 to two lakh rupees, and (ii) in case of grievous injury, from Rs 12,500 to Rs 50,000.

Good samaritans: The Bill terms a person who provides emergency medical or non-medical assistance, help to a victim immediately after the accident.

The assistance must have been (i) in good faith, (ii) voluntary, and (iii) without the expectation of any reward.

Compulsory insurance: The Motor Vehicle Accident Fund will be set up by the Central government thought which a compulsory insurance will be provided to all citizens using roads.

The insurance will be given in situations (i) treatment of persons injured in road accidents.

(ii) Compensation to kins of a person who losses his life in a hit and run case.

(iii) Person who will receive mojor injuries in a hit and run accident will also get some financial help from the government.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App