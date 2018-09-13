A communal clash erupted in Bihar's Rohtas district on Wednesday, September 13th, after 2 youths were allegedly thrashed by a frenzied mob for carrying meat. The 2 motorcyclists were stooped by the mob in Akodhigola locality of the district while they were found carrying meat.

A communal clash was witnessed on Wednesday, September 13 in Bihar’s Rohtas district after 2 motorcyclists were allgedly beaten by a frenzied mob for carrying meat, as reported by The Indian Express. The incident began when the mob stopped the victims while they were carrying meat for sale in Akodhigola locality of the district. According to Sub Divisional Police Officer, Dehri, Mohd Anwar Javed Ansari, the 2 were brutally thrashed and their bike was also damaged by the mob.

Following the incident, the police reached the spot and took the 2 youths to the hospital. So far the police have not arrested anybody in the case. The police said a flag march was also staged in the Nasriganj area, however, now the situation is under control. He further said video footage of the incident is being probed to identify who all were involved in the violence.

ALSO READ: PM Modi addresses booth level workers, says Congress failed to play the opposition

The incident comes days after Supreme Court condemned mob lynching incidents and urged the Parliament to enact a new law to punish offenders participating in such incidents.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Mira Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said that these ‘horrendous acts of mobocracy cannot be allowed and it has to be curbed with an iron hand.”

It further said that the Centre and states are obliged to file a compliance report on a clutch of directions given by the top court to prevent and punish lynching.

ALSO READ: Congress MP PL Punia says he witnessed Jaitley-Mallya meet, asks media to check CCTV footage of Parliament Central Hall

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More