The long-standing border dispute between the two North-east state comes to an end with the treaty signed between Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. The agreement was signed on Tuesday in presence of Home Minister Amit Shah.

The draft to resolve the 50-year long land dispute was submitted to Shah on January 31 to examine the six of the 12 “areas of disagreement” along the 884-km of land.

With the resolve of 70% of the land dispute, Assam CM twitted, “We are confident to resolve the remaining 6 areas soon.”

A historic occasion for people of Assam & Meghalaya as I signed MoU with Shri @SangmaConrad ji in the presence of Adarniya Griha Mantri @AmitShah ji to resolve the 50-year-old boundary issue in 6 areas of difference.



We are confident to resolve the remaining 6 areas too soon. pic.twitter.com/YLAt3qLhLJ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 29, 2022

However in the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Amit Shah tweeted, ” In another milestone towards fulfilling PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s resolve of a peaceful and dispute free North East, today a historic agreement was signed by the CM Assam Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma and CM Meghalaya Shri Sangma Conrad for the settlement of their interstate boundary.”

He further tweeted, ” This interstate boundary settlement will usher in a new era of peace, harmony & progress in the state of Assam & Meghalaya.”

Historic day for the North-East. The signing of the interstate boundary settlement between the states of Assam and Meghalaya. Watch live! https://t.co/hvHL4lipun — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 29, 2022

The 1972 land dispute has been resolved with the recommended suggestions, Assam will keep 18.51 square kms of land and the remaining 18.28 square kms will be passed to Meghalaya.