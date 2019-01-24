Actor Moushumi Chatterjee on Thursday faced a backlash from media after she allegedly told an anchor at an event to dress properly. Justifying her comments, Chatterjee contended that everyone can wear modern dresses but one should be mindful of propriety like one cannot wear jeans in a temple. "Wear salwar kameez, saris, even ghaghra choli. It is easier. We are an example to the world for our tradition and culture."

Actor Moushumi Chatterjee on Thursday faced a backlash from media after she allegedly told an anchor at an event to dress properly. According to reports, while interacting with media at an event in Surat, Chatterjee told the anchor that her clothing was not proper, she should either wear a saree or a dress. Later, facing backlash over the comments, Moushumi said that there is a need to tell the next generation what to wear for their own good. She further added that she gave her opinion to the anchor as a mother and a Bhartiya naari (Indian woman).

Further justifying her comments, Chatterjee contended that everyone can wear modern dresses but one should be mindful of propriety like one cannot wear jeans in a temple. “Wear salwar kameez, saris, even ghaghra choli. It is easier. We are an example to the world for our tradition and culture.”

On facing backlash over the moral policing, she said that proper dressing was to make things easy for people. “If you have to bend in a temple, it will be uncomfortable. As a mother, I have the right to tell them. Whether they take it is up to them.”

Moushumi Chatterjee recently joined the BJP on January 2 2019. During her induction into the saffron party, she described herself as a Modi fan. However, worth mentioning is that she contested 2004 Lok Sabha seat on Congress ticket and lost.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More