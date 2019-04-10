MP board 10th, 12th results 2019: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education had conducted examinations for Class 10th from March 1 to March 27, 2019, while the examinations for Class 12th were conducted From March 2 to April 2, 2019.

MP board 10th, 12th results 2019: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) may declare the results for Class 10th and 12th in May 2019, reports said. The results will be declared on the board’s official website mpresults.nic.in.

However, MPBSE has not issued any notification regarding the date on which results for Class 10th and 12th will be released. The board conducted examinations for Class 10th from March 1 to March 27, 2019, while the examinations for Class 12th were conducted From March 2 to April 2, 2019.

A total of 18 lakh students appeared for the examinations. Reports said 11,32,741 students appeared in Class 10th exam while 7,32,319 students appeared in the Class 12th exam.

MPBSE website: http://mpbse.nic.in/

Toll Free Number: 18002330175

Landline Number: 0755- 2570248, 2570258

