Reacting to BJP gaining a significant lead in MP by-polls, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has raised the issue of EVM tampering. While addressing the media, he said that EVMs are not tamper-proof and selective tampering is done.

As Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) established a lead in Madhya Pradesh by-polls, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday alleged that “selective tampering” of EVMs was the reason behind his party losing seats “that [Congress] would not have lost in any circumstance.

“EVMs are not tamper-proof, and selective tampering is done. There are seats that we would have not lost in any circumstance but we did by thousands of votes. We’ll hold a meeting tomorrow and analyse the results,” said Digvijaya Singh while addressing media.

In response to the Congress leader’s allegations, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Digvijaya Singh is making excuses for his party’s defeat. “Last time when his (Digvijaya Singh) party won 114 seats in the elections, then there was no issue in EVM? He never accepts the truth. He can only make excuses for the defeat of his party,” said the Chief Minister.

Also Read: Bihar election results 2020 LIVE Updates: NDA leading on 124 seats, Mahagathbandhan on 109 seats

Also Read: By-Election Results 2020 Live Updates: BJP gains lead in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, UP

Meanwhile, BJP won a seat in the state by-election and is leading on 20 out of the total 28 seats in the fray. Congress is leading on six seats, and Bahujan Samaj Party on one seat. The result of 28 assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh will decide the fate of Chief Minister Chouhan led-BJP government, which requires at least eight more MLAs for a clear majority in the state assembly.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, a prominent face of the Congress, had resigned from the party on March 11 this year. Scindia’s decision to leave Congress was followed by the resignation of 22 party MLAs loyal to him. He later joined BJP. These resignations paved the way for BJP’s Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take over as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister for the fourth time.

Also Read: MP by-polls: Jyotiraditya Scindia congratulates BJP’s winning candidates, thanks voters