MP Bypolls: The BJP is leading on 21 seats, while Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are ahead on six and one seats, respectively. Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday congratulated all the winning candidates and thanked the voters as well.

“Heartiest congratulations to all the candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party who won the MP Assembly by-elections. At the same time, heartfelt gratitude to all the devout voters. I am confident that all the winning candidates will always be ready for public service and proper development of their constituency,” Scindia tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

“Congratulations and best wishes to BJP candidate Hardeep Dang Ji for winning by a huge majority in the by-election of Suwasra Assembly,” he added.

The BJP is leading on 21 seats, while Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are ahead on six and one seats, respectively in Madhya Pradesh by-polls, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday.

As per the ECI at 3 pm, BJP’s vote share stands at 51.3 per cent with its candidates leading in Gwalior, Gwalior East, Dabra, Bamori, Ambah, Sanwer, Bandawar and Jaura seats, among others.

Meanwhile, Congress candidates, with 39.9 per cent combined vote share, are ahead on Agar, Karera, Biaora, Sumaoli, Dimani and Gohad seats. Meanwhile, celebrations are underway at BJP headquarters in Bhopal. BJP workers and supporters, carrying banners of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Jyotiraditya Scindia, danced to the tunes of dhol outside the party office.

The result of 28 assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh will decide the fate of Chief Minister Chouhan led-BJP government, which requires at least eight more MLAs for a clear majority in the state assembly. Jyotiraditya Scindia, a prominent face of the Congress, had resigned from the party on March 11 this year. Scindia’s decision to leave Congress was followed by the resignation of 22 party MLAs loyal to him. He later joined BJP.

These resignations paved the way for BJP’s Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take over as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister for the fourth time.

