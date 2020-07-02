28 Ministers joined the Shivraj Singh Chouhan led MP government today. This is the second cabinet expansion since Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan returned to the helm of state affairs on March 23.

Twenty-eight Ministers, who joined the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh, were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Anandiben Patel at Raj Bhawan in Bhopal on Thursday. Notably, this is the second cabinet expansion since Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan returned to the helm of state affairs on March 23. He had earlier only inducted five ministers in the cabinet in April. A dozen ministers who took oath in MP’s cabinet expansion are loyalists of Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The leaders who became a part of the cabinet are, Gopal Bhargava, Vijay Shah, Jagdish Devdha, Bisahulal Singh, Yashodhara Raje Scindia, Bhupendra Singh, Adal Singh Kansana, Brijendra Pratap Singh, Vishwas Sarang, Imarti Devi, Dr. Prabhuram Chaudhary, Mahendra Singh Sisodia, Pradhumn Singh Tomar, Prem Singh Patel, Om Prakash Sakhlecha, Usha Thakur, Arvind Bhadoriya, Dr. Mohan Yadav, Hardeep Singh Dang, Rajvardhan Singh, Prem Singh Dattigaon, Bharat Singh Kushwaha, Inder Singh Parmar, Ram Khelwan Patel, Ramkishore Kanware, Brijendra Singh Yadav, Girraj Dandotiya, Suresh Dhakad, and OPS Bhadoriya.

Also, it was Jyotiraditya Scindia’s exit from Kamalnath led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh that led to the falling of Kamalnath’s govt. 22 MLA’s of Kamalnath’s cabinet turned rebellious towards the govt. Two former Congress MLAs Tulsi Silawat and Govind Singh Rajput were also inducted along with 5 ministers in the initial expansion of Chouhan’s cabinet in April.

The oath function was held in Raj Bhawan under the administration of Governor Anandiben Patel.Notably, Chief Minister Chouhan had returned to Bhopal on Tuesday after staying in the national capital for two days, discussing the cabinet expansion.

