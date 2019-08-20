MP CM Kamal Nath said he has no connection with nephew Ratul Puri's business. He termed the action deliberate and said Ratul Puri will get the justice from the court.

Hours after Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath’s nephew Ratul Puri over Rs 354 crore fraud with a state-run bank, Chief Minister Kamal Nath came in front and said he has no connection with his nephew’s business. MP CM told the media that he is neither a shareholder nor have any sort of connection with his nephew’s business. Calling the arresting deliberate, Kamal Nath added that he has full faith in the law and court will do justice to his nephew too.

Reports say Ratul Puri has been grilled by the 3 top probe agencies of the country, the Enforcement Directorate, the CBI and the Income Tax department.

Ratul Puri, Moser Baer’s former digital data storage executive, has been named in the AgustaWestland chopper deal by the Enforcement Directorate. He is been charged with money laundering allegations in the multi-crore chopper scam.

The reports added that Ratul Puri’s father Deepak Puri, mother Nita Puri sister to CM Kamal Nath are also named in the fraud case filed by the Central Bank of India.

Last week, the Delhi High Court had granted Ratul Puri protection from arrest till August 20. Earlier, the court has issued no-bailable summons against him after investigating agencies told the court that alleged businessman many tamper evidence and could influence or harm witnesses in the case.

At that time, the ED had asked the court for permission to take Rahul Puri in custody to question him. Now he is being investigated separately by the top probe agencies in connection with the AgustaWestland.

