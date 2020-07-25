Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been found positive for COVID-19. He has pleaded to every one of his fellow workers he has previously worked with over the past several days to get themselves checked.

He has quarantined himself on the advise of his doctor. He also reveals that he has been cautious about catching the virus but his work required meeting people that were facing issues.

He advised the public to not panic or cause panic as with right diagnosis and medication, Coronavirus patients can recover fully without any recover without any complications. He also asked the masses to be careful as can make matters fatal at hand.

He has been organizing review meetings for Coronavirus through video conferencing since 25 March and will try to continue even with his Condition as much as he can. However, the meetings will continue with Home minister Narottam Mishra,Urban Development and Administration Minister Bhupendra Singh, Health Education Minister Vishwas Sarang and Health Minister Dr. Prabhu Ram Chaudhary if he is not able to attend.

He asks people to be safe and follow the guidelines of the state. He also promises to fulfill his duties to control the pandemic while quarantined at the same time.

India ‘s Coronavirus cases have gone past 13 lakh on Saturday, 25 July. There are 48, 916 new cases while a total of 31,36,861 patients have died. In the last 24 hours 757 people have died due to the global pandemic in India, according to the data updated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 4,20,898 samples were tested for coronavirus on Friday and overall 1,58,49,068 samples have been tested so far.

