Farm loan waiver was approved earlier this month by the Madhya Pradesh cabinet offering farmers a waiver of worth Rs 2 lakh. The implementation of the scheme has been in process. However, with farmer Shivlal Kataria receiving a loan of mere Rs. 13 instead of Rs. 23,815, chief minister Kamal Nath and his government have received flak from opponents. Nath, who’s currently in Davos has asked his principal secretary to install control rooms in every district to address farmers’ grievances.

Besides Shivlal Kataria, several other farmers have complained of their names missing from the beneficiaries’ list. A panel of officers is looking into the matter and complainants’ grievances related to the scheme have been collated. Kataria, who was expecting a loan waiver of Rs. 24,000 said, “The state government had promised to waive loans up to Rs 2 lakh. Forms were filled and I was expecting a complete waiver of my loan amount of Rs 23,815. But, the list that has come to the panchayat says only Rs 13 has been waived”. Nath’s government had announced farm loan waiver the day it was formed. The process of application began on January 15.

The last date to apply for loan waiver is February 5 while money will be deposited to farmers’ bank accounts from February 22 onwards. The scheme aims to benefit 55 lakh farmers and covers a budget of Rs 50,000 crore. Former chief minister, Shiv Singh Chouhan while targetting the ruling MP government said, “The news that people are being given Rs 10, Rs 20 and Rs 50 in the name of farm loan waivers is a cruel joke. Yesterday, I checked a list of farm loan waiver beneficiaries, half of the list was in English. How will the farmers be able to understand it?”

