MP: Former Income Tax Official In Custody For Alleged Assault On Minor

A retired income tax officer was arrested in Harda for allegedly forcing a minor to clean sewage with his shirt, while also assaulting a bystander

In a disturbing incident, a retired income tax officer was arrested for allegedly forcing a minor to clean sewage using his shirt.

Assault on a Bystander

The incident unfolded in front of the Vivekanand Complex, where a man named Ajay Sarware was also assaulted by the accused, identified as DP Ojha, while he was urinating in public.

Police Confirmation and Charges

Harda Police Station in-charge Prahlad Singh confirmed the arrest and stated that a case has been registered under the Scheduled Tribes (ST) Act, along with relevant assault charges.

“A person was beaten up by DP Ojha, a resident of the same area, while he was urinating in front of Vivekanand Complex. He was also forced to do the cleaning using his clothes. A case has been registered, and the accused has been arrested. The case includes charges under the ST Act and sections of assault,” Harda Police Station in-charge Prahlad Singh said.

MUST READ: Uttarakhand CM Dhami Advocates For Double-Engine Government In Jammu & Kashmir

Previous Incidents of Police Misconduct

Earlier, in August, a video emerged from MP’s Katni showing a 15-year-old boy and his grandmother being brutally beaten inside the GRP Police station. According to the police, the incident occurred in October last year, but the video surfaced on social media recently.

Government Response

Taking cognizance of the video, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav ordered the suspension of the accused.

CM Yadav posted on X, “An old assault video of the officer/employees of GRP Katni station is going viral on social media. As soon as it came to my notice, I immediately directed the DIG (Deputy Inspector General) Railway to visit the spot for investigation. As per the preliminary investigation, orders have been given to suspend the then police station in-charge of GRP Katni, one head constable, and four constables with immediate effect.”

“Along with this, all senior police officers have been directed to ensure that such misconduct does not occur in the future,” he added.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

ALSO READ: CM Saini: 126 Historic Decisions For Haryana’s Development In Just 56 Days