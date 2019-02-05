Madhya Pradesh's new industrial policy was announced last year in December 2018, and now the Chief Minister will be conducting another meeting on February 19 with state industrialists to generate more employment opportunities for youth. During the 2018 Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Congress's new industrial policy guaranteeing 70% employment to youth was one of the major vote bank driving factors

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kaman Nath has once again reassured the youth of maximum employment opportunities as Nath-led state government has made it mandatory for all the industries to provide 70% employment to local youth. In his latest tweet, Nath said as promised in the election manifesto the state government has made 70% jobs open for its youngsters across industries in the state. He said that the state has to abide by the new industrial policy which makes it mandatory for industries to provide 70% jobs to local youth if it wishes to seek state incentives. Mohammad Suleman, Principal Secretary of department industry said that none of the industries seeking benefit from government incentives has turned down the government proposal of availing jobs to youth, hence all industries covered under the new state policy of 70% employment have to compulsorily provide jobs.

Madhya Pradesh new industrial policy was announced last year in December 2018, and now the Chief Minister will be conducting another meeting on February 19 with state industrialists to generate more employment opportunities for youth. Before the 2018 Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh new industrial policy guaranteeing 70% employment to youth was one of the major vote bank driving factors and helped Nath-led Congress government in the state to emerge victoriously.

State Chief Secretary Sr Mohanty said that there’s a possibility of an investment summit in the state which will be called Invest Madhya Pradesh from October 18-20. He added that the state government has given its best possible assistance to the state industries for their promotions.

