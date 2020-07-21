Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday condoled the demise of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon.
Tandon, 85, passed away at 5:35 am on Tuesday after a prolonged illness.
Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi posted a picture with Madhya Pradesh Governor and wrote, “Shri Lalji Tandon will be remembered for his untiring efforts to serve society. He played a key role in strengthening the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. He made a mark as an effective administrator, always giving importance of public welfare. Anguished by his passing away.”
“Shri Lalji Tandon was well-versed with constitutional matters. He enjoyed a long and close association with beloved Atal Ji. In this hour of grief, my condolences to the family and well-wishers of Shri Tandon. Om Shanti,” he added.
President Kovind expressed condolences saying that we have lost a legendary leader today.
“In the passing away of Madhya Pradesh Governor Shri Lal Ji Tandon, we have lost a legendary leader who combined cultural sophistication of Lucknow and acumen of a national stalwart. I deeply mourn his death. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends,” he tweeted.
His last rites will be performed at Gulala Ghat in Lucknow at 4:30 pm today.
Tandon was admitted to a hospital after complaining of breathing problems, difficulty in urination and fever. He has been undergoing treatment since June 11.
