MP Minister Govind Singh criticised Union Minister Ananth Kumar Hegde over his remarks on party president Rahul Gandhi's caste. Govind said that Hegde's caste should be determined by taking the DNA from his parents. He also said that Ananth should also prove his Hindu nationality.

MP Minister Govind Singh condemned the personal attack on Congress President Rahul Gandhi after the Ananth Kumar asked Rahul Gandhi to give his proof about his religion.

MP Minister Govind Singh on Ananth Hegde's comment on Rahul Gandhi 'Give DNA proof you're a Hindu':Hegde ji ki Maa aur Pitaji ka DNA liya jaaye, jaanch ki jaye ki unki jaat kya hai. Iss tarah ke shabd bol kar kisi ke samman ko thes pahunchana, aise logon ki baat nahi karna chahta pic.twitter.com/x3ow2RMF5C — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2019

Anant Kumar Hegde on Monday mocked Rahul Gandhi for asking proof of the Indian Air Force’s air strike against Pakistan.

Hegde called Rahul Gandhi the son of a Muslim. He asked what proof Rahul Gandhi had to prove that he was a Brahmin. Hegde questioned how the son of a Muslim could become a Brahmin named Gandhi. He asked what proof Rahul Gandhi had to prove he was a Brahmin. Earlier in January, Anant Hegde dared Rahul Gandhi over his religious identity and said that Rahul Gandhi is a son of Muslim and his mother is a Christian.

Govind Singh has been elected as Member of Legislative Assembly from Lahar assembly constituency of Bhind district for the 7th time in the Assembly elections held last year.

