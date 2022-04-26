In connection with the arrest of Amravati MP Navneet Rana, the Lok Sabha Speaker on Monday requested a factual report from the Maharashtra government within 24 hours

In connection with the arrest of Amravati MP Navneet Rana, the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Monday requested a factual report from the Maharashtra government within 24 hours.

The letter from the Lok Sabha secretariat to the Ministry of Home Affairs states, “A copy of the email complaint dated April 25, 2022, received from Navneet Ravi Rana, MP alleging obviously illegal arrest and subsequent inhuman treatment meted out to her in Khar Police Station, Mumbai.”

The Ministry of Home Affairs has urged to acquire a ‘Factual Note’ on the case from the Government of Maharashtra and provide it to Secretariat within 24 hours for presentation to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha.

Navneet Rana, an Amravati MP, wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday, clarifying that she was chanting the “Hanuman Chalisa” outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s residence to “spark the flame of Hindutva” in Shiv Sena, not to “cause any religious conflicts.”

The statement comes as the MP-MLA couple was apprehended in Mumbai on Sunday. However, the Metropolitan Magistrate court in Bandra then placed them in judicial prison for 14 days. MLA Ravi Rana is currently imprisoned at Taloja Jail, while MP Naveneet Rana is imprisoned in Byculla Jail.

Ealier on Saturday, a row erupted after MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana announced that they planned to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside ‘Matoshree’ (the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Mumbai residence), prompting a large crowd to gather outside the political couple’s home, waving flags in an attempt to prevent them from reaching the Chief Minister’s residence.