Ahead of assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Congress has played the master stroke to defeat the arch-rivals BJP. Against the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, Congress has field Sanjay Singh Masani, the brother-in-law of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from the Waraseoni constituency. A few days ago, Sanjay Singh Masani had joined the Congress in New Delhi in the presence of the senior leader Kamal Nath. On Thursday, Congress announced another candidates’ list consisting 29 names including Masani’s name from the Waraseoni assembly seat.

Apparently, Masani has been trying to get a BJP ticket since 2013 but has been unsuccessful. Currently, the Naxal affected constituency Waraseoni, in Balaghat district, is led by RSS-BJP candidate Yogendra Nirmal. Till now, Congress has announced 4 lists with 213 candidates for the 230 assembly seats and rest of the names are expected to be out soon. As the Election Commission announced, the state will go into polling on November 28, 2018, and the counting of votes will be held on December 11. According to the reports, the Congress high command will announce the remaining 17 candidates names in the coming week.

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party had announced their candidates’ list for 24 candidates for Mizoram, 28 candidates for Telangana and 177 candidates’ name list for Madhya Pradesh elections.

According to the reports, CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan will contest from Budhni while state ministers Narottam Mishra and Yashodhara Raje Scindia will contest from Datia and Shivpuri respectively. In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has announced candidates for 177 seats out of 230-member house.

