Five men, including three men involved in the shocking incident and two more who filmed the incident, have been arrested by Alriyajpur district police.

In a shocking video that has surfaced online, unidentified men can be seen sexually harassing a young tribal girl in full public view at the ongoing Bhagoriya Festival in the Bhilala tribe-dominated Alirajpur district of Madhya Pradesh.

Five men, including three men involved in the shocking incident and two more who filmed the incident, have been arrested by Alriyajpur district police. The hunt is on to nab three to four others.

According to Alirajpur police, the incident occurred on March 11 at Sondwa tehsil’s Walpur village.

The incident came to light after the video went viral on Saturday. However, no official complaint has been lodged by the victim. The police are on the lookout for the men who groped the woman and have identified the person who recorded the video.

As per the SP of the area, the video was filmed by a private college teacher from Barwani, and the accused are from Dhar and Barwani. The accused have been charged with assaulting a woman with intent to insult her modesty under section 354 of the IPC.