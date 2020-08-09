Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has tested positive for the highly infectious Coronavirus. In July end, a video went viral where Meghwal was seen saying that a particular brand of papad could develop antibodies against Coronavirus in the human body.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has tested positive for the highly infectious Coronavirus. The minister has been admitted to AIIMS Delhi for his treatment. Arjun Ram was found positive in the swab test report, in his first test report he was marked negative for Covid-19. Many other union ministers have tested positive for Covid-19 as well including Home Minister Amit Shah.

Arjun Ram Meghwal is a member of Parliament from Bikaner. The BJP MP is the junior minister for heavy industries and parliamentary affairs. He said that after developing symptoms of COVID-19 he had undergone testing and he was found positive in the second report. He further said that on the advice of doctors, he got admitted to AIIMS and he has requested all those who came in contact with him to take care of their health.

In July end, a video went viral where Meghwal was seen saying that a particular brand of papad could develop antibodies against Coronavirus in the human body. People trolled him for saying so over social media. Now, he has himself tested positive for Coronavirus.

Kailash Chaudhary has also tested positive for Coronavirus. He’s a Member of Parliament from Rajasthan and union minister. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reportedly tested negative for coronavirus, he will undergo another test for coronavirus.

