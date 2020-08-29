Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday called upon MPs to get a COVID-19 test done 72 hours before the start of the Parliament session next month.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday called upon MPs to get a COVID-19 test done 72 hours before the start of the Parliament session next month. Talking to the media here, he said employees of Parliament will be also be tested for COVID-19 seventy-two hours before the start of the session.

Om Birla said that he advises all MPs to get their COVID-19 test and also of their staff done 72 hours before the start of the session. He added that there would be an arrangement for testing in the Parliament premises. The Speaker said that the pandemic has posed a major challenge to the functioning of democratic institutions across the world.

He said that they hope that the members would cooperate in the smooth functioning of the session by following COVID-19 related guidelines He said that the comprehensive preparations had begun for the session, their effort was to make the House run safely with comprehensive health security arrangements.

Also read: J-K encounter: 3 unidentified terrorists killed in Pulwama

Also read: Take a decision concerning students’ future with their concurrence, Sonia tells govt

The Speaker said that consultations have also been held with organisations like ICMR. Sources said that media passes for central hall have been suspended for the session. They said Question Hour might be suspended and a final decision on this will be taken by the government.

The decision concerning the conduct of zero hours will be taken after discussions with political parties, the sources added. The monsoon session of the Parliament would be held from September 14 to October 1 and both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha will have 18 sittings.

Also read: Narcotics Control Bureau seeks details from ED in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case