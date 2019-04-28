MS Dhoni-Amrapali Group controversy: Cricketer MS Dhoni has filed a plea in the Supreme Court against the Amrapali group over alleged cheating. MS Dhoni in his plea has requested the court to order Amrapali builders to clear his pending dues of Rs 40 crore and give the possession of penthouse, which he had booked.

Captain cool MS Dhoni has filed a plea in the Supreme Court against real estate company Amprapali group. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper has levelled the cheating allegations against the builders seeking possession of a penthouse in an Amprapali project and also to include his name in the list of creditors of the company. MS Dhoni in his plea said that he had booked a penthouse in Amrapali Safari’s Ranchi project but hasn’t got the possession yet.

He said Amrapali Group had engaged him as the brand ambassador for company’s projects but now he is feeling cheated as the company has not cleared the outstanding amount for promotions and hasn’t got the possession of the penthouse. Last month, Dhoni had approached the court seeking his due payment of Rs 40 crore for endorsing the brand from 2009 to 2016.

Dhoni is not the only who has filed a petition against the Amrapali group, 46,000 homebuyers, who booked flats in various projects of the Amrapali group and have already paid the respective amount for the properties have moved the top court seeking justice and possession.

Amrapali Group is facing financial difficulties nowadays, said reports, due to which they are not able to complete the projects and give possessions to homebuyers. While MS Dhoni entered into multiple agreements with the Amrapali Group, his wife Sakshi was also associated with the charitable wing of the group.

Earlier, on January 25, the top court had directed the government-owned National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC), to start the process of completing two stalled Amrapali housing projects. The court had also sent Amrapali group’s CMD Anil Sharma and 2 directors Shiv Deewani and Ajay Kumar to police custody on February 28.

