Speaking for the first time on his retirement speculation, former Indian skipper MS Dhoni said people wanted him to retire before the India-Sri Lanka group match. Clearing the air on retirement rumours, he said he himself didn't know when he will be retiring.

Ahead of India’s 2019 ICC World Cup semi-final match against Sri Lanka, speculation on former Indian skipper MS Dhoni’s retirement have been doing rounds with many suggesting that the Indian wicketkeeper will be retiring post the World Cup.

Clearing the air on retirement rumours, Dhoni who usually avoids public gaze said he didn’t know when he will retire but a lot of people want him to retire before India-Sri Lanka match.

In an interview to ABP news, Dhoni answering a reporter’s question said he himself didn’t know when he will end up retiring. The reporter who took Dhoni’s interview later clarified that people in Dhoni’s statement meant people in the media who keep assuming about his retirement plans and not the Indian team or management.

A few days ago it was reported that India’s last match at the World Cup could also be Dhoni’s last cricket match. Reportedly, a senior BCCI official had claimed that it was unlikely that MS Dhoni will continue to play for India after the 2019 World Cup.

India will be playing their league game of World Cup against Sri Lanka in Leeds today. Speculation over Dhoni’s retirement plans has been rife for quite some time. While some had predicted that he could be playing his last tournament while others said Shoni could continue to play in Indian colours even after the World Cup.

Dhoni received backlash for his approach in India’s last few games with cricket veterans Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly also criticising him for lack of intent in the match against England, in which India lost by 31 runs. Dhoni and Jadhav had collectively scored less than the required run rate of 13 runs per over in the match.

