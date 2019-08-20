MS Dhoni completes his stint with Indian Army, Captain Cool returns from Kashmir: Former Indian Captain MS Dhoni has completed his two-week stint with the Indian Army. Earlier on August 15, the Captain Cool returned from Kashmir to Delhi.

MS Dhoni completes his stint with Indian Army, Captain Cool returns from Kashmir: After completing his 15-day stint with the Territorial Army in Jammu and Kashmir, Indian skipper and former captain MS Dhoni returned to Delhi. He had joined the Indian Army from July 31 and stayed with the 106 TA Battalion (Para) in Kashmir. Initially, Dhoni was posted in the South Kashmir region and followed the schedule of a soldier. He was also seen taking part in different sporting activities.

Earlier on August 15, Dhoni hoisted the Tricolour at a forward post. He also visited the Army General Hospital and interacted with the soldiers. Dhoni also visited the Army Goodwill School in Bhudkut, where he interacted with the students. On the last day of his visit, Dhoni also visited Siachen War Memorial where he paid homage to the martyrs. He also unfurled the Indian national flag in Ladakh.

Reports said that Dhoni also learned about weaponry and battle craft during his time with the Indian Army. The 38-year-old joined the Army after the World Cup as he had taken a two-month break from the International cricket. The speculations are still doing the rounds whether Dhoni would make a come back to the game in the forthcoming series against South Africa which consists of three T20Is and three Tests.

Ever since the completion of World Cup 2019, there have been rumours that Dhoni will quit the international cricket, however, teh Captain Cool has not yet made any official announcement. In his absence, Rishabh Pant was chosen for the spot of wicket-keeper for all sorts of formats in the ongoing series against West Indies.

