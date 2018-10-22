Cricketers MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir are likely to contest the 2019 Loksabha Elections on BJP ticket from their respective states Jharkhand and Delhi. The reports have suggested that both cricketers will be campaigning for BJP ahead of 2019 polls. A BJP leader claimed that Gautam Gambhir may replace Meenakshi Lekhi, while the party is trying to convince MS Dhoni.

A senior BJP leader told The Sunday Guardian that the reports from the ground about Meenakshi Lekhi are not good. People from her constituency are not happy with her work and the party heads have decided that she will not be a repeated candidate from New Delhi. The leader added that Gautam Gambhir is a popular face among the people of Delhi and will be the party’s candidate from the same seat. He has wide acceptability and is known for his social work. He is a Delhiite and will do his best for the people of Delhi.

The reports suggest that both the cricketer will also be campaigning for BJP. As per the sources, the saffron party has been trying to convince MS Dhoni to contest 2019 elections. Earlier, in 2014, Congress had field cricketer Mohammad Kaif from the Phulpur seat against the BJP stalwart Keshav Prasad Maurya. At that time, cricketer had faced a defeat by a margin of 86,000 votes. Kaif polled 10,167 votes, while Maurya moved up with 96,785 votes.

It’s not the first time that cricketers have stepped to the political pitch. Earlier, cricketer Vinod Kambli, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Kirti Azad, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Mohammad Azharuddin are a few big names, who batted on the politics pitch.

