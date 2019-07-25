MS Dhoni to serve Army in Kashmir from July 31, to perform patrolling, guard duty: Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni will serve the Indian army from July 31. The cricketer will perform the patrolling, guarding and other duties with fellow soldiers in Kashmir.

Cricketer MS Dhoni is all set to become a part of Victor Force in the Kashmir Valley. Reports said the former Indian team skipper will serve the 106 TA Battalion from July 31 to August 19, 2019. MS Dhoni had taken the 2 -month break from cricket to serve his regiment. Dhoni will stay with the troops and he will take on the duties of patrolling, guard and others with other soldiers. In a statement, the Indian Army said Lieutenant Colonel (Honorary) MS Dhoni is proceeding to 106 TA Battalion (Para) for being with the Battalion from 31 Jul-15 Aug 19. It also added that the unit will be posted in the Kashmir valley as part of Victor Force.

MS Dhoni holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army of the Parachute Regiment (106 Para TA battalion). The all-rounder cricketer was honored by the Indian Army in 2011. He had also completed the parachute training jumps from Indian Army aircraft which were held at the Agra training camp.

Recently, after the loss in the semi-final match against New Zealand, Dhoni was criticized for failing to lead the team for the win. India lost the match by 18 runs. He was also advised by ICC to remove the wicketkeeping gloves donned with Balidan crest.

Meanwhile, the former captain has been credited with 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy. The player has also been credited with the successful captain of India cricket team.

In the forensic audit report, which was accepted by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, which claimed the that Amrapali diverted money to Amrapali Mahi Developers Private Limited and Rhiti Sports Management Private Limited, the firm which is linked to MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Doni.

