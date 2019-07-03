MS Dhoni retirement Dhoni to retire after 2019 World Cup: The former India captain, who is facing a few whispers about his relevance as a batsman, will turn 38 on July 7, 2019.

The ongoing World Cup 2019 match could be Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s last for Team India, reports said on Wednesday. However, Dhoni’s manager Arun Pandey has rejected media reports regarding his retirement from international cricket. The former Team India captain, who is facing criticism about his relevance as a batsman, will turn 38 on July 7, 2019.

In 2017, after the Champions Trophy, the team management had decided to retain Dhoni for another two years till the 2019 World Cup. His on-field contribution is still felt in the team as a wicketkeeper, reliable batsman and aggressive fielder. So far, Dhoni has scored 223 runs in seven games at a decent strike rate of 93 plus in the World Cup.

Even Sachin Tendulkar, usually guarded in his words, spoke about the need for positive intent on the part of Dhoni and Jadhav. It is not that Dhoni has lost his touch but he is judged by his own exalted standards and his latest show was juxtaposed with the fact that the opposition was Afghanistan.

Dhoni hoisted the 2011 World Cup winning six, loved riding his super-bikes, nursed a fascination for the army and was often difficult to trace on the phone.

