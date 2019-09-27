Prohibitory orders imposed in Mumbai in view of NCP chief Sharad Pawar's visit to ED office: Joint CP Vinay Choubey arrived at the residence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar. A team of police officers with sniffer dogs also arrived at the NCP's office in Mumbai.

MSCB scam: Anticipating protests by NCP workers, the Mumbai Police on Friday imposed prohibitory orders (Section 144 of the CrPC) in the city’s Ballard Estate area ahead of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar’s visit to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office at 2 pm today for his alleged involvement in a money laundering case. Earlier, in a tweet, Pawar had mentioned that he would appear before the ED on Friday. He also requested party workers to cooperate with the police and government agencies and not to gather outside the ED office in Mumbai. Joint Commissioner of Police Vinay Choubey arrived at the residence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar while a team of police officers along with sniffer dogs were present at the NCP’s office in Mumbai.

On Tuesday, reacting to the ongoing ED investigation against him, Sharad Pawar had said if he is sent to the jail in the money laundering case, he will welcome and enjoy it. NCP workers had staged a protest after the ED named senior party leaders Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar and other senior NCP leaders in the Rs 5,000 crore Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank (MSCB) scam case on September 23, 2019. The financial investigative agency had also named Diliprao Deshmukh, Isharlal Jain, Jayant Patil, Shivaji Rao Nalvade, Anand Rao Adsul, Rajendra Shingane, Madan Patil in the case.

NCP leader Nawab Malik said the ruling BJP government in Maharashtra is misusing the ED while the Mumbai Police are detaining NCP workers in the financial city and in other parts of the state which is not right.

#WATCH Mumbai Police uses drone for security surveillance at Ballard Estate where Section 144 is imposed. NCP Chief Sharad Pawar will visit ED office today for their investigation in the money laundering case in which he has been named.

Mumbai: Joint CP Vinay Choubey and a team of police officers arrive at the residence of NCP Chief Sharad Pawar; He will visit ED office later today for ED investigation in the money laundering case, in which he has been named.

The ED suspects, the Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank (MSCB) had given crores of rupees to some companies in the form of loans on the recommendation of Ajit Pawar and some others who were directors of the bank between the years 2005-2010.

Special Leave Petitions (SLPs) were also filed in the Supreme Court to quash the investigation against NCP leader Ajit Pawar and others in connection with the MSCB scam case but the apex court declined to entertain the SLPs on September 2, 2019.

Following directions from the Bombay High Court, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police had registered an FIR and the ED initiated a probe into the alleged financial irregularities.

