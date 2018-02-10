While addressing reporters in a twin event, the Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament Maheish Girri called Mughal emperor Aurangzeb a 'terrorist'. The BJP MP also hailed Mughal Emperor's brother Dara Shukoh and suggested to teach the history of his life and values to the coming generations.

In an interaction on the sidelines of the inauguration of twin events, Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament Maheish Girri called Mughal emperor Aurangzeb a ‘terrorist’. The MP from East Delhi was interacting with some reporters while present for a conference ‘Aurangzeb & Dara Shukoh: A Tale of Two Brothers’ and an exhibition, titled, ‘Dara Shukoh, the Forgotten Prince of Islam’ at the IGNCA here today. While criticising Aurangzeb as a cruel ruler, he called his brother Dara Shikoh aka Dara Shukoh as a scholar. Praising Dara Shikoh’s syncretic values, Lok Sabha member asked for gaining more awareness about his life.

The BJP MP had also sent a proposal to the Centre for renaming the Aurangzeb Road in Lutyens’ Delhi, which was later renamed as Dr APJ Kalam Road in 2015. While addressing the reporters, he called Aurangzeb a terrorist. “Aurangzeb was a terrorist, in today’s parlance… the punishment that he should have got he did not get, but at least, the road named after him, has been changed,” he told reporters. A number of Muslim groups had objected to the New Delhi Municipal Council’s decision to rename Aurangzeb Road and called it a deliberate move to set a trend of rechristening other cities/streets distorting history.

The Lok Sabha member also praised the qualities of Mughal emperor’ brother Dara Shukoh and said his life and values should be taught simultaneously while telling the story of Aurangzeb. He also told the reporters, that the history of his brother has not been portrayed the way it should have been. The MP also said, for a balanced perspective, we need to teach the history right. And, if we are not teaching our coming generation about Dara Shukoh then we are not teaching them the correct history.