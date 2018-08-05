Cabinet Minister from Uttar Pradesh, Om Prakash Rajbhar said that renaming the station won't result in trains coming on their schedules times. He said that development cannot just happen by renaming a place as it won't solve the problems which people place. He said that problems which railways face won't just disappear after renaming the railway station.

Criticising the government over renaming Uttar Pradesh’s Mughalsarai railway station to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya junction, Cabinet Minister from Uttar Pradesh, Om Prakash Rajbhar said that renaming the station won’t result in trains coming on their schedules times. He said that development cannot just happen by renaming a place as it won’t solve the problems which people place. Talking to media, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief said that when Mayawati’s government was here, they re-named Badoria as Sant Ravi Das Nagar but people living there are still identified as Badoria natives. He said that problems which railways face won’t just disappear after renaming the railway station.

By changing Mughalsarai station's name to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, trains won't start coming on time,they should rectify the mismanagement in railways. Changing of names won't lead to development: Om Prakash Rajbhar, UP Minister pic.twitter.com/jHRx18DzqX — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 5, 2018

The following development comes to light just a few hours after BJP president Amit Shah had inaugurated Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay junction in Uttar Pradesh in the presence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal and UP chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The renaming of Mughalsarai railway station occurred after the RSS had urged the Centre to rename the railway station after RSS ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyaya after he was found dead under mysterious circumstances near the railway station.

Slamming the government over renaming of the station, Rajbhar said that BJP should follow his teachings to bring development than changing the name of the junction.

After inaugurating the railway station, BJP chief Amit Shah unleashed a scathing attack on Opposition over their stand on NRC. Hitting out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Shah said that the leader was playing vote politics over Assam’s NRC.

He further asked BSP, SP and Congress to clear their stand on illegal Bangladeshis infiltrating the Indian borders.

