Muharram 2019: The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory in wake of Tazia processions to avoid traffic jams in several parts of the national capital. The Delhi traffic police will be sharing traffic updates on social media sites Twitter and Facebook.

The Delhi Traffic Police on the occasion of Muharram issued an advisory to avoid traffic jams in the national capital. In the wake of the Tazia processions, Delhi police has diverted many routes to conduct a smooth flow of traffic. According to the Delhi police, the procession for Tazia started on Monday and will continue till Tuesday 9 PM. The Tazia will pass through several areas of Delhi like Pahari Bhojla, Jama Masjid, Chawri Bazar, Ajmeri Gate, Pahar Ganj Bridge, New Delhi Railway Station, and Connaught Place. The march will finally reach Karbala on Tuesday at around 6 PM, said police.

The Delhi police advisory read that commuters heading towards the New Delhi Railway Station may face slow traffic or jams in the evening. It is adviced that they should leave in advance and avoid Connaught place and reach Ajmeri Gate side through Tilak Marg, Rajghat and Jawaharlal Nehru Marg.

Advisory added commuters traveling through buses may also face slow services as it depending on processions’ movement. The Delhi Police on Twitter said a slowing movement of traffic and congestion on roads could be faced by the commuters, therefore, the motorists are advised to avoid the mentioned routes and support the traffic police by following the directions given by policemen.

The Delhi Traffic Police will keep posting updates on social media platforms through like Facebook and Twitter through its official handles. Another Tazia procession will move from Pahari Dheeraj to Paharganj bridge via Bara Tuti at around 1 PM and later it will merge with the main procession at Chelmsford Road.

Apart from this, Alam and Taboot procession will be started from 9 AM onwards from Shia Jama Masjid which will be concluded at Panja Sharif at 4 in the evening.

