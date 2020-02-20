Mujhse Shadi Karoge: The preview of Mujhse Shadi Karoge has shown Rashmi Desai and Sidharth Shukla together suggesting Paras about his Bride in his Swayamvar

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Viacom18’s channel, Colors after ending Bigg Boss has started a new show called Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, where Bigg Boss fame Shehnaz Gill and Paras Chhabra are in search of their perfect match. Famous Television Actors Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai keeping aside their differences have joined together as a team to help out Paras Chhabra. After completing their Bigg Boss journey Paras and Shehnaz are again locked in Mujhse Shadi Karogy house for almost 13 weeks accompanied by 12 suitors. Shehnaz and Paras have six suitors, men, and women respectively for their hand in marriage in the show Mujhse Shadi Karoge.

The Show in its latest episode has shown Rashi Desai and Sidharth Shukla, who will join together in order to suggest Paras and Shehnaz about their respective Partners before getting into the institution of marriage. The scene opens up by introducing Manish Paul, who therefore will announce Ankita Srivastava as the perfect partner for Chhabra. Continuing the show further, the same suitor, Ankita will come along with Porridge in her hand, and also feeds him with her hand. After been questioned about the offer Ankita replies that her mother has sent it all the way from home, who believes food is the best way to impress any man. Rashmi then counters her by saying all boys are not the same and foodie as well. Everyone has different taste buds.

Rashmi and Ankita come to the stage, Ankita blindfolded is given a task to judge the flavor and ingredients of the dish. Sidharth Shukla makes cracks a situational joke by saying that After taking a bite from Rashmi Ankita may not be able to utter a single word. He continues to criticises Rashmi , who offered burnt parathas in the Bigg Boss house.

Also Read : Lakme Fashion week 2020:Kareena Kapoor khan stuns everyone by her green gown with deep neckline walking in finale

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App