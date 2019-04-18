Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani's support to Congress leader Milind Deora has shocked many as his younger brother Anil Ambani has been relentlessly attacked by Congress supremo Rahul Gandhi in every election speech and interview

Endorsing Milind Deora, Mukesh said he is the man for South Mumbai and has in-depth knowledge of social, economic and cultural eco-system of the South Bombay constituency. Linking Ambani’s video message, Deora posted a video montage and tweeted that businesses need to be brought back to Mumbai and job creation for youth should be the top priority. From shopkeepers to large industrialists, South Mumbai means business, read the tweet.

From small shopkeepers to large industrialists – for everyone, South Mumbai means business. We need to bring businesses back to Mumbai and make job creation for our youth a top priority.#MumbaiKaConnection pic.twitter.com/d4xJnvhyKr — Milind Deora (@milinddeora) April 17, 2019

On direct endorsement by Ambani and Uday Kotak, Deora said he was proud to get more attention than others. Simultaneously, he was also proud of being promoted by paanwalas, small traders. Milind, in the past, has participated in various campaigns related to Mukesh Ambani’s telecom network Jio.

