In order to ensure socio-economic and educational empowerment of the minorities, especially girls, Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday announced that several scholarships including pre-matric, post-matric and merit-cum-means will be offered to 5 crore students including 50% girls from the minority communities in the next 5 years. The scholarships include over 10 lakh Begum Hazrat Mahal girls’ scholarship for economically weaker sections. He said that Modi government has eradicated the disease of communalism and appeasement politics and by doing so it has created an atmosphere of healthy inclusive growth in the country. Naqvi said that the government is committed to “Samaveshi Vikas, Sarvsparshi Vishwas” (inclusive growth with trust).

Naqvi said that free coaching will be offered to minority communities in competitive services including central and state administrative services, banking, railways, staff selection commission and other services.

While chairing the 112th governing body and 65th general body meeting here in New Delhi, Union Minister asserted that an awareness movement called Padho-Badho will be launched across the country for the promotion of education, especially for the girls from minority communities. The campaign which will be launched in 60 minority districts across the country in the first phase will be comprised of street plays, short films and cultural programmes.

Naqvi asserted that the girls who have dropped out of school will be again connected to education and employment via bridge courses from reputed educational institutions of India under the scholarships.

While reacting over the Madrassa programme which is scheduled to be launched in July this year, Naqvi said that madrassa teachers across the country will be trained by different institutions in mainstream subjects like English, Hindi, Maths, Science and Computer so that they can pass on mainstream education to the students.

