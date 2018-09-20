Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has compared Congress chief Rahul Gandhi with a pirated laptop having fake and fraud words. Addressing BJP Jharkhand unit, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi slammed opposition's grand alliance saying the ballon of the alliance will burst before the Lok Sabha elections 2019. He also added that Modi government will repeat the term because of PM's pro-poor decisions.

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday compared Congress president Rahul Gandhi a pirated laptop having fake and fraud words. The BJP leader added that the balloon of opposition’s grand alliance will burst before the Lok Sabha elections 2019. Addressing BJP Jharkhand unit office-bearers, Union Minister said that NDA will repeat the term and mark a victory with a huge mandate because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s great leadership and pro-poor decisions.

“As the frustrated opposition has come to know about it, they are showing off unity… But the balloon of Mahagathbandhan will burst before the Lok Sabha elections,” Naqvi said.

In his speech, Naqvi further added that PM’s popularity is continuously increasing from last 4.5 years. ” When PM Modi took the charge, the inflation was 11% and now it is 4%, it happened only because of the Prime Minister’s skilful management and leadership qualities.

Praising Prime Minister, the BJP leader further added that prices of grains, edible oil, vegetables and fruits and other basic things are under control and there is no shortage of anything including grains, pulses and onions.

Today farmers are getting proper price for their crops and they get fertilizers and diesel without standing in queues, said Naqvi. On rising fuel prices, he defended the Centre saying the price of petrol depends on international factors and efforts are on to control the prices.

