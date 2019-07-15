Mukul Wasnik likely to become Congress interim chief, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sushil Kumar Shinde lag behind: Mukul Wasnik likely to become Congress interim chief. The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will reportedly select the interim chief this week following Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s resignation.

Mukul Wasnik likely to become Congress interim chief, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sushil Kumar Shinde lag behind: Mukul Wasnik likely to become Congress interim chief, reports said. Congress Working Committee (CWC), which is likely to meet this week to discuss the situation following Rahul Gandhi’s resignation and select a new non-Gandhi chief to lead the party, may select Mukul Wasnik’s name as the interim president of the party, sources said.

Fifty-nine-year-old Mukul Wasnik leads the race as Rahul Gandhi’s replacement for the post of Congress president, sources said. Congress leaders Sushil Kumar Shinde, Mallikarjun Kharge and youngsters Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sachin Pilot are lagging behind as the scale of popularity tilts in favour of the dynamic Maratha politician.

The Gandhi family loyalist has emerged as the front runner for the post as he is liked by both the young and old leaders alike and has a fan following among the youth in Maharashtra. Wasnik, the son of veteran Congress leader and three-time MP Balkrishna Wasnik, was the former president of NSUI and also All India Youth Congress.

He was also the treasurer of the NSUI when Ramesh Chennithala was the organization’s president. Wasnik loves driving in the city, frequents bookstalls, and dashes off to Kumarakom for bird watching.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App