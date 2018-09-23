Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Mulayam Singh snubbed his brother and Samajwadi Secular Morcha leader (SSM) Shivpal Singh Yadav and chose to share the stage with his son and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav during a rally at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Sunday. Sounding the poll bugle for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Mulayam urged party workers to come together and strengthen the party to make sure that the party wins with a majority in the upcoming election.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Mulayam Singh has proved that blood is thicker than water. SP chief Mulayam Singh snubbed his brother and Samajwadi Secular Morcha leader (SSM) Shivpal Singh Yadav and chose to share the stage with his son and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav during a rally at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Sunday. Sounding the poll bugle for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Mulayam urged party workers to come together and strengthen the party to make sure that the party wins with a majority in the upcoming election. He took part in the party’s cycle yatra to “save the democracy”. Mulayam Singh’s presence in the meeting has made it clear that the tensions between him and Akhilesh have finally come to an end.

Mulayam Singh Yadav addressed the party workers and thanked all the youngsters to join the yatra. He was donning a red cap like his son Akhilesh, which pointed out the possibility that the things have sorted out between two of them. He urged the youngsters to help the poor and backwards as that is the only way they can consider themselves as a leader.

The SP patriarch’s latest move has come as a major setback for Shivpal Yadav who had announced to field Mulayam from Mainpuri in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2019. On Wednesday, Shivpal Yadav said that he was pained at the humiliation heaped on his brother Mulayam Singh after the latter publicly declared that there was no respect for him in the party he had formed 25 years back.

Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav went through a huge spat during the state Assembly election last year. The family feud ended up with Shivpal Singh Yadav splitting his ties with the Samajwadi Party. After that, Shivpal launched his own party dubbed as Samajwadi Secular Morcha (SSM). He had then claimed that Mulayam will contest from his party in the next elections.

