Mulayam Singh Yadav doubts Akhilesh’s capability, questions who killed Samajwadi Party: Samajwadi Party (SP) veteran and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav on Thursday launched a scathing attack on his son Akhilesh Yadav for destroying the party and its heritage. Highlighting his achievements, the SP leader said the party was so strong that he formed government on his own and became chief minister of Uttar Pradesh thrice and became defence minister of the country. Mulayam, who is known for his candid confessions, also made it clear that he is not politicising, but telling the truth (Party ko khatam kaun kar raha hai? Apni hi party ke log. Itni mazboot party bani thi. Akele 3 baar sarkar banai, teeno baar hum CM rahe, Raksha Mantri bhi rahe, mazboot party thi. Hum rajneeti nahi kar rahe, lekin hum sahi baat rakh rahe hain).

On the last day of the Budget session of the Narendra Modi government (on February 13), Mulayam Singh had created a flutter in the political circles after he extended his best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament. While PM Modi took Mulayam Singh’s extraordinary gesture as a blessing, it didn’t go down well with some members of the Opposition. Sitting next to UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Yadav said M Modi has been pro-active and gets work done on time (I wish Narendra Modi to become the Prime Minister again. I have experienced that whenever I met you, you got my work done instantly…Meri kaamna hai ki pradhaanmantri ji aap phirse pradhaanmantri banein. Mera anubhav hai ki main jab bhi aap se mila, aapne turant mera kaam kiya).

