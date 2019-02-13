Mulayam Singh Yadav wishes BJP, Narendra Modi re-election greetings: Former Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav wished incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi good luck. On the last day of the Budget session of the Narendra Modi government before the Lok Sabha elections 2019, which are due in May, Mulayam Singh Yadav said that I wish Narendra Modi to become the Prime Minister again

Mulayam Singh Yadav wishes BJP, Narendra Modi re-election greetings: Ex-Samajwadi Party chief and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav on Wednesday extended his wishes to the incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the Parliament today Mulayam Singh Yadav said that PM Modi has been pro-active and gets work done on time. On the last day of the Budget session of the Narendra Modi government before the Lok Sabha elections 2019, which are due in May, Mulayam Singh Yadav said, “I wish Narendra Modi to become the Prime Minister again. I have experienced that whenever I met you, you got my work done instantly.”

“Meri kaamna hai ki pradhaanmantri ji aap phirse pradhaanmantri banein. Mera anubhav hai ki main jab bhi aap se mila, aapne turant mera kaam kiya”

Mulayam Singh’s statement was unexpected as the other Parliamentarians sitting behind him had a smile on their faces. Notably, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s son and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav has been opposing and criticising the Narendra Modi government and have formed the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) with BSP supremo Mayawati to stop BJP and ally.

Samajwadi Party's Mulayam Singh Yadav in Lok Sabha: PM ko badhaai dena chahta hun ki PM ne sabko saath lekar chalne ki koshish ki hai. Main kehna chahta hun ki saare sadaysa phir se jeet kar aayen, aur aap (PM) dobara pradhan mantri banein (File pic) pic.twitter.com/reeyh5H9bB — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019

After Mulayam Singh Yadav, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his last speech for the 16th Lok Sabha in the Parliament. In his speech, PM thanked the people of the country for electing NDA government. PM said that the credit for the achievement under his regime goes to 1.25 billion people of the country, not to him or any of his minister.

PM Modi, in his speech, also thanked Mulayam Singh Yadav for his wishes and greeting.

