J Mahendran passes away, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan pay last respects to him: Noted Tamil film writer, director and actor, J Mahendran, who had directed Mullum Malarum, died in Chennai early on Tuesday morning. He was 79. Actor-turned-politicians Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan paid their last respects to popular film personality today. The film-maker’s son, John Mahendran, shared the news about his father’s death on social media. Mahendran is credited for mentoring Rajinikanth during his early career.

Reports said the noted film director was hospitalised at Chennai’s Apollo Hospitals following complications after a dialysis session. He underwent treatment at Apollo Hospitals for over a week and was brought back home on Monday night.

Mahendran, who began his career as a writer in the ’60s, has directed 12 films including Rajinikanth-starrer Mullum Malarum (1978), Uthiripookkal (1979) and Nenjathai Killathey (1980). The noted filmmaker had made his directorial debut in 1978 with the acclaimed Mullum Malarum.

Apart from that, he played key roles in ‘Kamaraj’ (2004), ‘Petta’ opposite Rajinikanth and Vijay’s ‘Theri’. He was last seen in Tamil film ‘Boomerang’ which was released on March 8, 2019. Mahendran was critical of the over-the-top elements of commercial Tamil cinema and he wanted to make films that were understated and true to life.

Mahendran began his career as a screenwriter. He was also the founding member of the Blue Ocean Film and Television Academy (BOFTA). He headed the screenplay writing and direction course at BOFTA till the end of his life.

Mahendran and Balachander had made the 1970s a fascinating time for Tamil cinema.

Mahendran will be cremated at 5 pm, family sources said.

