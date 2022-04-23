Apart from a tour to a border station, this will be Modi's first visit to Jammu and Kashmir since the state's special status was revoked in August 2019.

Officials claimed a multi-tier security arrangement has been put in place for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Samba on Sunday, just hours after two suspected Pakistani terrorists were killed in a Jammu encounter.

In anticipation of the visit, a warning has been issued along the border, and a high level of security is being maintained at important sites in Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

Their comments came after two suspected Pakistani terrorists were killed in an encounter in Jammu, thwarting an attempt by the proscribed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) to carry out a suicide strike before of the Prime Minister’s arrival. During the gunfight, a CISF officer was also killed.

Officials claimed the venue of the public function has been rendered off-limits to the general public, and a three-tier security mechanism has been put in place following a complete anti-sabotage inspection.

The government has been making preparations for a one-thousand-person turnout for the event.

According to authorities, checkpoints have been set up on all routes leading to the site, and vehicles and individuals utilising the area’s motorways and side roads are being extensively inspected and frisked.

In preparation for the visit, they said they had planned intricate deployments and conducted area dominance.

Various security services have increased alertness in border areas and increased watch on critical sites in the region, they said.

On Friday, the security establishment conducted various simulations, involving helicopter landings and vehicle movement, they claimed.

According to sources, there are indications that this time there is a bigger threat concern.