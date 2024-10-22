Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Multiple Bomb Threats Target Indian Airlines’ Domestic And International Flights

The major Indian airline companies, including Indigo, Vistara, and Air India, received bomb threats for their international and domestic flights on Monday night. (Read more below)

Multiple Bomb Threats Target Indian Airlines’ Domestic And International Flights

As many as 30 domestic and international flights operated by Indian airlines have received bomb threats from Monday night till Tuesday afternoon, according to aviation sources.

The major Indian airline companies, including Indigo, Vistara, and Air India, received bomb threats for their international and domestic flights on Monday night.

Vistara Airlines confirmed receiving security threats via social media and following protocol after that.

“We confirm that a few of Vistara’s flights operating on 21 October 2024 received security threats on social media. We immediately alerted the relevant authorities and are following all security procedures as directed by them. At Vistara, the safety and security of our customers, crew, and aircraft are of utmost importance,” the Vistara spokesperson said.

Air India also confirmed that some of its flights were subject to hoax security alerts on Monday.

“We confirm that some Air India flights were subject to hoax security alerts received on social media on 21 October 2024. Following the laid down protocols, relevant authorities were immediately alerted, and all security procedures strictly adhered to, as per guidance from the regulatory authorities and security agencies. All the flights have landed safely. The safety and security of our passengers, crew, and aircraft remain our top priority,” an Air India official said.

Indigo also informed that they were working closely with the relevant authorities and that standard operating procedures were being followed.

Indigo, in its press release, announced that they received a security-related alert on nearly 10 flights, including domestic and international. The flights that received the bomb threats are 6E 164 (domestic), 6E 75 (international), 6E 118 (domestic), 6E 67 (international), 6E 18 (international), 6E 83 (international), 6E 77 (international), 6E 12 (international), 6E 65 (international), and 6E 63 (international).

It must be noted that most of these international flights were bound for Jeddah in Saudi Arabia or bound for India from Istanbul in Turkey.

Earlier on Monday, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said the ministry has ordered additional checks at the airports for the safety of passengers without causing any more inconvenience to them.

He said that a private network had been used to post the bomb threats on social media, and agencies under the supervision of the Ministry of Home Affairs are working to identify the persons behind them. The minister also stated that the perpetrators would be placed on a no-fly list.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) is continuously in touch with the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding the situation of bomb threats to flights.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi Confident Priyanka Will Be Wayanad’s Champion In Parliament

Filed under

Air India bomb alert Aviation Security Bomb Threats Civil Aviation Ministry domestic flights Hoax Bomb Threats Indian airlines Indigo flights International flights Vistara security threat
Advertisement

Also Read

PM Modi And Putin Discuss Strategic Ties At BRICS Summit | WATCH

PM Modi And Putin Discuss Strategic Ties At BRICS Summit | WATCH

US Elections 2024: Who Are The Key Candidates And How Are They Nominated?

US Elections 2024: Who Are The Key Candidates And How Are They Nominated?

The Concept Of ‘Vote By Mail’ In The US, All You Need To Know

The Concept Of ‘Vote By Mail’ In The US, All You Need To Know

China’s Maritime Ambitions: Navigating Power Dynamics In Global Waters

China’s Maritime Ambitions: Navigating Power Dynamics In Global Waters

A Heated Arguement Between TMC Leader Kalyan Banerjee And BJP Leader Over Waqf Bill| WATCH

A Heated Arguement Between TMC Leader Kalyan Banerjee And BJP Leader Over Waqf Bill| WATCH

Entertainment

Why Did Ariana Grande Issue A Public Apology To Cassandra Peterson?

Why Did Ariana Grande Issue A Public Apology To Cassandra Peterson?

Here’s Why Parker Finn Roped-In Ray Nicholson For Smile 2: Always Trying To Reference The Shining

Here’s Why Parker Finn Roped-In Ray Nicholson For Smile 2: Always Trying To Reference The

What Role Will Peter Dinklage Play In Channing Tatum’s Roofman?

What Role Will Peter Dinklage Play In Channing Tatum’s Roofman?

Is Netflix Really Removing ‘Friends’ In 2024? All You Need To Know!

Is Netflix Really Removing ‘Friends’ In 2024? All You Need To Know!

Which Major Celebrity Controversies in 2024 Shook Hollywood’s Elite?

Which Major Celebrity Controversies in 2024 Shook Hollywood’s Elite?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Top Emulator Games to Relive Classic Retro Titles on PC & Mobile (2024)

Top Emulator Games to Relive Classic Retro Titles on PC & Mobile (2024)

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox